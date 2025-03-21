Naomi and Jade Cargill's Rivalry Reaches Explosive New Heights on WWE SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The ongoing rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill took another intense turn on WWE SmackDown.

Cargill was attacked backstage in November, though the identity of her assailant remained a mystery. She made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber, where she targeted Naomi ahead of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. On the March 7th episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi admitted to being behind the backstage assault, only for Cargill to retaliate by laying her out once again.

During the March 21st edition of WWE SmackDown, Cargill made her in-ring return, facing WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in a highly competitive match. Cargill appeared poised to claim victory, but Naomi made a sudden appearance, distracting Cargill long enough to allow Morgan to strike. Naomi took advantage of the situation by hitting Cargill with one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, leading to Morgan securing the pinfall victory. This loss marked Cargill’s first singles defeat in WWE.

After the match, Naomi delivered a brutal post-match assault, knocking Cargill off the ring apron and sending her crashing onto the broadcast table before standing tall in the ring.