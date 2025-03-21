WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Naomi and Jade Cargill's Rivalry Reaches Explosive New Heights on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

Naomi and Jade Cargill's Rivalry Reaches Explosive New Heights on WWE SmackDown

The ongoing rivalry between Naomi and Jade Cargill took another intense turn on WWE SmackDown.

Cargill was attacked backstage in November, though the identity of her assailant remained a mystery. She made her return at WWE Elimination Chamber, where she targeted Naomi ahead of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. On the March 7th episode of WWE SmackDown, Naomi admitted to being behind the backstage assault, only for Cargill to retaliate by laying her out once again.

During the March 21st edition of WWE SmackDown, Cargill made her in-ring return, facing WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in a highly competitive match. Cargill appeared poised to claim victory, but Naomi made a sudden appearance, distracting Cargill long enough to allow Morgan to strike. Naomi took advantage of the situation by hitting Cargill with one of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, leading to Morgan securing the pinfall victory. This loss marked Cargill’s first singles defeat in WWE.

After the match, Naomi delivered a brutal post-match assault, knocking Cargill off the ring apron and sending her crashing onto the broadcast table before standing tall in the ring.

Randy Orton Vows Revenge on Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton is set on exacting revenge at WWE WrestleMania 41. During the March 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton made his way to [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 21, 2025 06:36PM


Tags: #wwe #naomi #jade cargill #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π