Randy Orton Vows Revenge on Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

Randy Orton is set on exacting revenge at WWE WrestleMania 41.

During the March 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton made his way to the ring, but was quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens. Owens apologized for his past actions and proposed that they team up to pursue the tag team titles at WWE WrestleMania 41. Orton, however, rejected the suggestion, telling Owens to "shove the apology up your ass." Referring to his iconic theme song, Orton added that the voices in his head were urging him to kick Owens’ head off at the event.

As the show progressed, the commentary team confirmed that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will face off at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The two were originally scheduled to collide at WWE Crown Jewel in November, but their match was thrown out after they brawled before the bell. Owens later took Orton out with a piledriver on the November 8th episode of WWE SmackDown. Orton then disappeared from action until WWE Elimination Chamber, where he made a dramatic return to prevent Owens from attacking Sami Zayn after their Unsanctioned Match. The rivalry briefly reignited on the March 14th episode of WWE SmackDown, where Orton and Owens had a brief confrontation, though Owens managed to escape.


