Uncle Howdy Cleared for Return, But Wyatt Sicks Remain on Pause

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

Uncle Howdy Cleared for Return, But Wyatt Sicks Remain on Pause

On the January 13, 2025, edition of RAW, it was revealed that the Wyatt Sicks were being moved to SmackDown. However, the faction has not been utilized due to Uncle Howdy, also known as Bo Dallas, dealing with an undisclosed injury.

According to Fightful.com, Howdy has since been cleared medically to return to the ring. While there have been internal discussions about the Wyatt Sicks’ return, there is no current plan for them to reappear on television. WWE officials are reportedly holding off on bringing the group back until they feel the timing is right.

Rumors have circulated that Alexa Bliss may be involved with the Wyatt Sicks now that she has returned from her break. F4WOnline.com's Dave Meltzer has suggested that Alexa is being kept off WWE programming for the time being and will make her return when the Wyatt Sicks begin their storyline on SmackDown.

The Wyatt Sicks have hinted at their return with a cryptic message posted on social media, reading:

“ecc3:1
in time you shall see.
you shall behold.
stand in awe.
galat6:9
we see you.
remember who you are.
remember what you know.”


#wwe #the wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6 #uncle howdy #alexa bliss

