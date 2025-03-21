WWE SmackDown Results (March 21, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During tonight’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Italy, the action was heated and intense as several key storylines progressed.

The show began with Randy Orton entering the ring, but before he could speak, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens. Kevin told Randy that he had made a mistake in attacking him and admitted that while he had no issue with Randy’s actions toward Cody and Sami, he regretted his attack on Randy. He asked for forgiveness, suggesting that the two of them should move forward and join forces to become tag team champions. Kevin even proposed that they pursue the tag titles at WrestleMania.

Randy, however, was not receptive. He dismissed Kevin’s apology as insincere and stated that he would rather beat Kevin down than team up with him. Kevin’s apology and attempts to make peace fell on deaf ears, as Randy vowed to destroy Kevin.

The action continued with Match Number One: Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match saw a lot of back-and-forth action with both teams exchanging brutal moves. Ultimately, Priest hit South of Heaven on Nakamura for the win.

Afterward, Drew McIntyre attacked Damian Priest, delivering a Claymore before the crowd counted along in Italian.

Braun Strowman had a brief interaction with LA Knight, with both men preparing for their respective matches. Strowman mentioned that Nick Aldis had set up a match where the winner would get a title shot against LA Knight, a potential path to WrestleMania.

Later, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had words in a tense backstage confrontation. Charlotte mocked Tiffany for trying to compare herself to her, while Tiffany shot back, claiming she would soon take Charlotte’s throne.

The second match of the night featured Match Number Two: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman in a Number One Contender Match. The two behemoths went to war, but the match ended in a disqualification when Solo Sikoa interfered, leading to a chaotic post-match brawl.

In the women’s division, Match Number Three: Piper Niven (with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre) vs. Zelina Vega. The match was competitive, but Niven ultimately came out on top after a dominant performance, with interference from Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre adding to the drama.

The next segment saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez discuss their ongoing issues with Jade Cargill. Liv vowed to finish the job against Jade tonight.

Match Number Four: Liv Morgan (with Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Jade Cargill went back and forth, with Jade looking dominant for much of the contest. However, interference from Naomi helped Liv secure the victory, leading to a post-match attack on Jade by Naomi, who sent her flying into the announce table.

Following some backstage chaos between Fatu and Solo, we moved into Match Number Five: Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo (with Santos Escobar) vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford in a Non-Title Match. Despite the interference and distractions, the Street Profits triumphed after a thrilling sequence of moves, with Montez Ford delivering a high-flying frog splash to get the win.

In a surprise twist, Paul Heyman arrived, followed by Roman Reigns. Roman, with Paul by his side, took the mic and addressed the recent events, including his issues with Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The segment quickly escalated when Seth Rollins and CM Punk made their way to the ring, leading to a chaotic brawl. As the three men fought it out, they all pointed to the WrestleMania sign, indicating that their clash would be the centerpiece of the upcoming event.

As the show came to a close, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk continued to brawl, with the tension clearly building toward their showdown at WrestleMania.