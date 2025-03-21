The Slammy Awards Are Back – Vote for Your Favorite WWE Superstars!

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
The Slammy Awards, WWE’s fan-driven celebration of wrestling excellence, is making its highly anticipated return. The event will be broadcast live from WWE World at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 20th, across WWE’s social media platforms.
The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Award categories are as follows:
Liv Morgan
Rhea Ripley
Bayley
Nia Jax
Tiffany Stratton
Chelsea Green
IYO SKY
Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns
Gunther
CM Punk
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre
Jey Uso
Seth Rollins
Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
Jey Uso on Raw with Travis Scott and Netflix debut
Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
The Rock at WrestleMania
Bayley at WrestleMania
Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
Kevin Owens turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
New Day turning on Big E on Raw
Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw
The OG Bloodline
The Judgment Day
The New Bloodline
American Made
Damage CTRL
#DIY
Awesome Truth
A-Town Down Under
Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
Motor City Machine Guns
The Bloodline
The War Raiders
The Judgment Day
The Street Profits
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
Bloodline vs. Bloodline
Oba Femi
Roxanne Perez
Trick Williams
Ethan Page
Giulia
Kelani Jordan
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match
Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
2025 Men’s WarGames Match
Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
Kevin Owens’ car interviews
Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
The Wyatt Sicks debut
Chelsea Green
Drew McIntyre
Bron Breakker
Lyra Valkyria
Penta
Oba Femi
Giulia
Tiffany Stratton
Jacob Fatu
Chelsea Green
Stephanie Vaquer