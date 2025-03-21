WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sets Plans for Rey Fenix's Debut, Lucha Brothers Reunion in the Works

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 21, 2025

After Rey Fenix was released from AEW, it seemed inevitable that he would join WWE and reunite with PENTA. That appears to be exactly what is happening.

WrestleVotes recently reported that Fenix has either signed or is close to signing with WWE, with plans to pair him with Penta as the Lucha Brothers. Other sources have indicated that creative pitches are in the works for Fenix, and merchandise is already being developed.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Fenix is now under contract with WWE. The current plan is for him to debut on the SmackDown brand, although the exact date for his debut is still unknown.

WWE also teased his arrival with a mysterious vignette during last week’s SmackDown broadcast:


