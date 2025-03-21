WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on Jon Moxley After Disturbing Spot on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: James Walsh on Mar 21, 2025

 A new report has an update on Jon Moxley after his getting suplexed onto a spiked bat on AEW Dynamite. As reported, Moxley retained the AEW World Title against Cope in a Street Fight that saw Cope suplex Moxley onto his bat in a gnarly spot. Fightful Select reports that the reaction in the company to the spot was “wild” and that there was a lot of disbelief that it finally happened.

Despite how it looked, Moxley was said to be okay after the spot. He will defend the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty. The report also noted that there are creative plans in place to explain Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian and FTR’s involvement in the match.

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #jon moxley #aew

