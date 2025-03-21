LA Knight Reflects on if his feud with Roman Reigns Helped or Hindered Him

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While speaking to CBSSports.com, LA Knight reflected on his feud with Roman Reigns in late 2023 into early 2024…



“I think it took me in a few different directions. Optically, in a way, it elevated me. It also kind of set me back a little bit to where I had to do a bit of a rebuild in the winter and spring time of last year. I think that’s by virtue of how it was set up and how it was done. Ultimately, Crown Jewel was a nice payoff so that was pretty good.”



Knight also commented on becoming a two-time United States champion…



“What is the right timing? Nobody knows. Should it have happened earlier? Yeah, probably, in my view. At the same time, it is what it is. The first one wasn’t enough for me. The first one got taken away from me… I don’t feel like I got every little bit out of it that I needed and wanted to. So we need to go back and do it again. Let’s get ourselves to WrestleMania… I want the world championship. I want the WWE championship. That has to happen a handful of times before it’s all said and done.”