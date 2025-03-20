Tony Khan and AEW Push for Private Arbitration in Lawsuit Against Ryan Nemeth

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former AEW star Ryan Nemeth has filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk, which was reported last month. The lawsuit includes allegations of assault, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with prospective advantage. Nemeth is seeking compensatory and punitive damages and has requested a jury trial.

In an update on the case, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com reported that AEW has filed a petition to seal Nemeth’s talent contracts. The company claims that revealing the terms of the contracts would cause “irreparable harm” to AEW’s business, potentially giving competitors access to confidential information. AEW is also seeking to move the lawsuit to private arbitration.

The filing includes the following statement:

“Any public interest in obtaining access to the terms of the Agreements is outweighed by AEWs legitimate interests in maintaining the confidentiality of the contractual relationship at issue. Moreover, maintaining confidentiality of the terms between AEW and its Wrestlers and former Wrestlers, such as Respondent, is essential for AEW to remain competitive in the wrestling industry, and allowing the Agreements to be filed on the public docket will result in substantial and irreparable harm to AEW’s and Petitioner Khan’s business, which harm cannot be reduced or eliminated through any other reasonable means. Moreover, redaction, or any other means, will not cure the harm that Petitioners stand to suffer if the terms of AEW’s confidential business relationships become accessible by its competitors.”