Big Match Set to Take Place in AEW

It seems AEW fans will soon get to witness a match they've eagerly anticipated for years.

A long-awaited dream match is in the works, with preparations already underway. During AEW Revolution, Billie Starkz was seen observing TBS Champion Mercedes Mone’s match against Momo Watanabe.

This week on Dynamite, Mone successfully defended her title against Starkz. Following the match, ROH World Women's Champion Athena posted some intriguing messages on social media about Mone, sparking speculation that a potential showdown could be in the making.

Fightful sources have confirmed that a match between Athena and Mone is indeed the plan, with some indicating that it could take place as early as AEW Dynasty. However, an official announcement has yet to be made.

The two have never faced off in a singles match. Their most recent meeting was in a 2018 triple threat match, which Athena won, and they have not shared the ring in over six years.