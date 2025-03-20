Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Stress and Stomach Issues During Recovery

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been sidelined due to a leg injury that required surgery, and he has also been struggling with stomach issues. During an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kingston opened up about his ongoing health concerns.

“I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it. It is getting better and better every day. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh– I can’t control. So I f–ked up my stomach being a a–hole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be Mike.”

Johnson also reported that Kingston is expected to be cleared to return to the ring this summer.