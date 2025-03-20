John Cena Sr. Reflects on Son's Wrestling Legacy as Retirement Looms

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena Sr. is feeling bittersweet as he watches his son's wrestling career come to a close, but he's eagerly anticipating what the next few months will bring.

"I get a tear in my eye thinking it’s coming to an end," Cena Sr. said in an interview with Undisputed. "I don’t think people really believe it, but I know my son. If he says this is the end, then this is it. We’re only a few months away from the last time we see John in jorts in a wrestling ring. So enjoy what you’re seeing: you’ll never see him in a wrestling ring again."

Cena's retirement tour, which began in January, is set to conclude in December. Along the way, he has surprised fans by turning heel on Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Rock on the road to WrestleMania 41. Cena Sr. admitted that the twist caught even him off guard, but he supports his son’s decision.

"It was very, very well done," Cena Sr. said. "I’m a big fan of Cody Rhodes, and I think everyone knows how I feel about John. I can’t wait for their match at WrestleMania."

A lifelong wrestling enthusiast and a former manager in the New England indie circuit, Cena Sr. expressed how proud he is of his son’s achievements, both in and out of the ring.

"John’s done so much to give back," Cena Sr. said. "There is Make-A-Wish and there’s a lot more no one knows about it. I’m very proud of what he’s accomplished and how he’s accomplished it."