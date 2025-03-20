Saraya Teases Imminent End to In-Ring Career: 'Very Soon'

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Saraya has hinted that her time as an in-ring competitor may be coming to an end.

While she did not specify a definitive timeline, the 32-year-old former WWE Superstar shared with Sports Illustrated that her wrestling career is nearing its conclusion “very soon.” Saraya explained that, during the final stretch of her in-ring career, she is focused on elevating her fellow competitors.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub,” Saraya said. “I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.”

Although Saraya has been absent from AEW since October 2024, she’s ready to return whenever the opportunity arises. Her AEW contract is set to expire this September. She has been with the promotion since leaving WWE in 2022.

Formerly known as Paige, Saraya recently spoke to TMZ Sports about her openness to possibly returning to WWE one day. However, she made it clear that she is enjoying her time with AEW, where she held the AEW Women’s World Championship during her tenure.

Saraya’s career was put on hold for five years due to neck issues from 2017-2022, but she has remained healthy since coming out of retirement to compete in AEW.

Her memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is scheduled to be released next Tuesday, March 25. Saraya has also announced upcoming book signing events in Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Kansas City, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.