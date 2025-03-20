Kamala Could Be Heading to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This year, Kamala may be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kamala, born James Harris, was known for his larger-than-life persona as a fearsome “wild savage,” characterized by his face and body paint, loincloth, and spear. Often managed by handlers who would "control" him, Kamala made several appearances in the WWE throughout the 1980s and 1990s. During his career, he famously feuded with major stars such as Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

WrestleVotes has reported that the company has been in discussions about honoring the former wrestling star. If selected, Kamala would join Triple H and Lex Luger as part of this year's Hall of Fame class.

WrestleVotes shared, “According to sources, another name being discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is ‘The Ugandan Giant’ Kamala. Kamala, who had a successful career throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, is expected to join Triple H, Lex Luger, and others in this year’s class.”