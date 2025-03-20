WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jerry "The King" Lawler Opens Up About Recovery and Current Health Status After Stroke

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 20, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently sat down with the legendary Bill Apter for an interview with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he shared his thoughts on the current state of WWE and provided a health update. Lawler has been recovering from a major stroke he suffered in 2023.

When asked about how he is feeling these days, Lawler shared:

“I feel great. I feel good except my knees are a little bit under the weather. I had my right knee replaced about six or seven months ago, and they said it takes about a year to get it back to normal. Then my left knee needs to be replaced, but I’m going to wait a while on that one.”

Lawler also opened up about the ongoing effects of his stroke:

“That’s something that’s here constantly every day. The effects of the stroke are always there. My whole right side of my body is damaged. I can’t really write too good. I can’t draw worth a darn, but I can still sign an autograph, thank goodness. But other than that, I feel fine.”


Tags: #wwe #jerry lawler

