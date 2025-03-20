Los Angeles Set to Host WWE Money in the Bank 2025 at Intuit Dome

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to return to Los Angeles, CA, for this year’s Money in the Bank event.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, WWE confirmed that the event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. This venue was previously the site of the January 6th Raw Netflix premiere.

"So we can confirm the initial report of our good friend and former guest of WrestleVotes Radio, Andrew Baydala, that the location of this year’s Money in the Bank PLE has been decided and agreed to with the show calling the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, home in 2025. This will mark the first PLE to take place inside the brand new Intuit Dome, of course, the host of the debut of Netflix back in January. This will be the 16th Money in the Bank pay-per-view of all time and the first taking place inside the state of California."