Homicide Reveals Reason for Retirement Ahead of Final Match

Homicide has opened up about the reason behind his retirement.

This evening, the former TNA star will step into the ring for the final time. He will team up with Bull James to face off against Afa Jr. and Mike Santana at Outlaw Wrestling's End Of An Era event in Brooklyn, New York.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Homicide shared that doctors had discovered a brain cyst. He explained that the cyst had been present for several months and was causing him to experience deteriorating vision and speech.

Over a remarkable 32-year career, Homicide competed for nearly every major wrestling promotion, with the exception of WWE. His career boasts an impressive array of championships, including the TNA World Tag Team Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championship, ROH World Championship, TNA X-Division Championship, NWA World Tag Team Championship, NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship, and PWG Tag Team Championship.