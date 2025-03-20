AEW Collision Spoilers for This Weekend

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this weekend's episode of Collision on Wednesday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. The show will air on TNT with two episodes scheduled due to the NCAA March Madness tournament. The first episode will be broadcast on Saturday at 11 PM EST, and the second will follow on Sunday at the same time.

In the first show, TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole went to a 20-minute time limit draw, with Cole just missing his “Boom” finisher as time expired.

Julia Hart defeated Queen Aminata, surviving a brutal hip attack outside the ring that left her with a bloody nose.

Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Konosuke Takeshita, with Don Callis at ringside, defeated Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero, and Powerhouse Hobbs in an action-packed match.

In the second episode of Collision, The Death Riders successfully defended their AEW Trios Championships against Top Flight and AR Fox. After the match, Lio Rush and Action Andretti attacked Top Flight.

Bandido defeated Johnny TV, which led to a confrontation with Chris Jericho. Jericho taunted Bandido with the mask of his brother, Gravity. After a brief brawl, Bandido retrieved the mask.

Harley Cameron defeated Amina Belmont in a quick match before joining commentary.

Titanes del Aire (Hologram & Komander) defeated Dralistico and Beast Mortos, and the storyline between Harley Cameron and Beast Mortos continued with the debut of “Harleygram.”