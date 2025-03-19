Goldberg Prepares for His Final Match in 2025: A Passing of the Torch?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Goldberg is preparing for his final match in 2025, aiming to have it take place during the summer. His last match was in 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE.

In October of last year, Goldberg confronted World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood. He recently discussed his plans in an interview with Ariel Helwani, sharing his thoughts on his retirement match and a potential matchup with GUNTHER.

Regarding Vince McMahon not providing him with his retirement match, Goldberg said, “Vince had promised me another match because not too many people know this, but I took the Roman match with like a month prior notice, and I had Covid. That’s not the way to go out. I always, in the bottom of my heart, wanted to go out and present myself in a little bit more positively than I was able to. I mean, Paul and I spoke and we came to an agreement that in 2025 I’d have my retirement match.”

On the possibility of facing GUNTHER, Goldberg commented, “He’s the new generation. I’m the old generation. It’s kind of like a passing of the torch in a way. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination. You don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and my son negatively about me.”