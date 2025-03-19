Josh Alexander's Future with AEW Hangs in the Balance

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Josh Alexander's future is uncertain following his exit from TNA Wrestling, with both AEW and WWE expressing interest. After announcing his retirement from independent wrestling, speculation arose about his potential signing with a major company. Although it was anticipated he would join AEW, he has yet to debut for them and is set to appear at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Northern Rising show on May 10.

According to Fightful Select, Alexander is still expected to sign with AEW, with sources indicating he may be finalizing his visa arrangements, allowing him to compete for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in Canada. His last match was a loss to Eric Young at a TNA iMPACT taping on January 24, which aired on February 13. Recently, Speedball Mike Bailey transitioned from TNA Wrestling to AEW, competing on the March 12 Dynamite against The Beast Mortos.