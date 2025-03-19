WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan discusses Kamille's AEW absence and hints at potential comeback

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 19, 2025

Tony Khan recently spoke about Kamille’s AEW status during an interview. She has been missing from AEW programming since November, when she was last seen unconscious after a backstage attack on AEW Rampage. On The Battleground Podcast, Khan mentioned her likely return to seek revenge on her assailant.

Khan stated, “We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a break up with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then, she’s done really well on her own, but Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked.”

He added, “When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”

Earlier this month, at a media event for Queen of the Ring, Kamille, who stars as June Byers, chose not to comment on her AEW status, but co-star Damaris Lewis said, “My client has chosen not to comment on the matter at hand, but we are open for more questions.” Kamille hasn't competed in AEW since losing to Kris Statlander on October 30, following a victory over Queen Aminata the week prior.


