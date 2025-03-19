WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL: TNA's Remarkable Success is Unmatched

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 19, 2025

JBL praised TNA's impressive momentum, highlighting their sold-out venues and growing excitement due to their partnership with WWE. Fans are looking forward to TNA's future as they continue to dominate the scene.

On the podcast Something To Wrestle, co-host Conrad Thompson commented on TNA's rise, to which WWE Hall of Famer JBL responded, “They are doing everything right. It’s unbelievable. They’re selling out arenas. They’re selling out, most places are going. They had 4,000 people down in El Paso. They are doing everything right. I hate to bring up something bad, but it’s just the opposite of kind of AEW. AEW had to go from big arenas down to smaller. They’re going the opposite direction.”

Frankie Kazarian mentioned that TNA management aims to secure a larger distribution deal, underscoring their strategic growth.


