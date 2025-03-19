JBL: TNA's Remarkable Success is Unmatched

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

JBL praised TNA's impressive momentum, highlighting their sold-out venues and growing excitement due to their partnership with WWE. Fans are looking forward to TNA's future as they continue to dominate the scene.

On the podcast Something To Wrestle, co-host Conrad Thompson commented on TNA's rise, to which WWE Hall of Famer JBL responded, “They are doing everything right. It’s unbelievable. They’re selling out arenas. They’re selling out, most places are going. They had 4,000 people down in El Paso. They are doing everything right. I hate to bring up something bad, but it’s just the opposite of kind of AEW. AEW had to go from big arenas down to smaller. They’re going the opposite direction.”

Frankie Kazarian mentioned that TNA management aims to secure a larger distribution deal, underscoring their strategic growth.