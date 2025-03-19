Dragon Lee Retains WWE Speed Title, New Women's Tournament Kicks Off

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The March 19th episode of WWE Speed showcased a title match and unveiled a new tournament. Dragon Lee successfully defended the WWE Speed Championship against Ivar. Furthermore, WWE announced a Number One Contender’s Tournament for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship, starting on March 26th. The first round features a match between Katana Chance and Sol Ruca, alongside another match where Shayna Baszler faces Michin. The winner will challenge WWE Women’s Speed Champion Candice LeRae.

On today's #WWESpeed, @dragonlee95 battles @Ivar_WWE! Will @dragonlee95 keep his title or will @Ivar_WWE take the championship?

Lee has also been making appearances on WWE RAW, embroiled in a feud with Rey Mysterio against The New Day, while facing attacks from a mysterious luchador.

In the women’s tournament, Michin has set her sights on Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship, but Green has defeated her twice. Sol Ruca also faced Green but lost in her title challenge on the March 18th episode of NXT.