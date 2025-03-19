WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sting May Induct Lex Luger in 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 19, 2025

The Stinger might return to WWE TV as Sting is a potential inductee for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame, where Triple H headlines the class alongside Lex Luger, who is finally getting his due.

Sting, a friend and former partner of Luger, is the favored choice for induction. However, his ongoing AEW contract may complicate matters. Reports indicate WWE is considering reaching out to Sting about this role. Despite originally planning limited appearances during WrestleMania week, Sting’s involvement has expanded, leaving fans hopeful for his return in April.


