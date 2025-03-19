WWE Unveils European Tour Leading to Clash in Paris

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is gearing up for an exciting European tour this summer. On Sunday, August 31, WWE will host Clash in Paris at the Paris La Défense Arena. The tour kicks off with WWE SmackDown on August 22 from the 3Arena in Dublin, marking the city's first-ever televised SmackDown.

The tour continues with five shows in England, starting at the M&S Arena in Liverpool on August 23, followed by a live event in Newcastle upon Tyne at the Utilita Arena. Birmingham will host WWE Raw from bp pulse LIVE on August 24. WWE will also hold events in Manchester and Leeds on August 25 and 26, respectively.

The final stops include Cardiff, Wales, where a live event will take place, and Lyon, France, for the go-home episode of SmackDown.

Advertised talents for the tour include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, “Main Event” Jey Uso, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Sami Zayn.

Fans can register for pre-sale opportunities now, with more ticket sale information coming soon.