John Cena’s Exclusive $25,000 Luncheon Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

A special event celebrating the legendary John Cena is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next month. This comes just ahead of his anticipated bid for a record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship title. Despite his pointed comments on the March 17 episode of WWE Raw, Cena is offering fans an exclusive opportunity to meet him in person.

As part of the excitement surrounding WrestleMania, On Location is hosting an extravagant luncheon with Cena on Saturday, April 19, just hours before the action-packed Night One of WrestleMania 41. However, this extraordinary experience comes with a hefty price tag. Only 20 fans will have the chance to attend, and each ticket costs a staggering $25,000 before tax.

Attendees will be treated to a private dining event at a luxurious restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip, where they will not only enjoy a meal with Cena but also hear heartfelt speeches and witness Cena receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to the wrestling industry.

Cena’s luncheon is part of a growing trend of pricey VIP experiences for fans making the trip to Las Vegas for WrestleMania. Another notable offering is a meet-and-greet opportunity with Hulk Hogan, though the price for this experience has been significantly reduced. While the exact reason for the price drop remains unclear, many believe Hogan's recent controversies may have diminished his appeal among some fans.