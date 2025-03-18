John Cena's Heel Turn Ignites WWE Universe: 3 Million Views in 24 Hours

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena's heel turn on RAW has quickly become the talk of the wrestling world, and the numbers back it up. His scathing promo, posted on WWE's official YouTube channel, racked up 2.9 million views in 23 hours and is on track to hit 3 million in 24 hours.

WWE officials are reportedly "ecstatic" about the reaction, as Cena's transformation is clearly striking a chord with fans. On RAW, Cena entered to boos, “you sold out” chants, and a split crowd. He unleashed on the WWE Universe, calling them “awful” and accusing them of ruining his retirement tour.

The tension peaked when Cody Rhodes interrupted, challenging Cena’s new persona for a match at WrestleMania 41, which ignited the crowd. As Cena exited, the fans serenaded him with “na na na na, hey hey, goodbye,” leaving no doubt that his heel turn is a must-see moment.