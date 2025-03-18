WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Natalya Calls for Fit Finlay's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

Natalya has voiced her support for Fit Finlay to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, praising his contributions to the company and the wrestling world.

Finlay, who had an extensive career as a wrestler, made a name for himself in WCW before joining WWE following its acquisition of WCW. While he initially served as a trainer, Finlay also had a notable in-ring career. Since 2012, he has been working with WWE as a producer, trainer, and coach, though his tenure was briefly interrupted due to a furlough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to a post that shared footage of one of Finlay’s matches, Natalya took to Twitter, emphasizing that he deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Finlay is widely recognized for his instrumental role in shaping the women’s division, with Natalya herself crediting him for laying the groundwork for the women of WWE. As a wrestler, Finlay holds the titles of WWE United States Champion and WCW World Television Champion.

