Triple H Receives Full Sail University Industry Icon Award for NXT Legacy

Triple H has earned yet another milestone in his illustrious career. The WWE Chief Content Officer was recently presented with the Full Sail University Industry Icon Award in Orlando, Florida, in recognition of his significant contributions to NXT during its time at Full Sail Arena.

For nearly ten years, Full Sail served as the backdrop for WWE NXT, hosting the brand from 2012 until the pandemic forced a shift to the WWE Performance Center. Under Triple H’s guidance, NXT emerged as a highly praised brand, serving as the launching pad for some of WWE’s biggest stars.

Reflecting on this honor, Triple H took to social media to express his gratitude, saying:

“Last week I was honored to receive the @FullSail Industry Icon Award. Full Sail gave #WWENXT a home and helped us create industry-defining moments. Will always be proud of our connection. Thank you to President Garry Jones and congratulations to all this year’s honorees.”