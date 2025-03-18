Booker T Shares His Thoughts on Being Named BET's Greatest Black Wrestler of All Time

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Booker T expressed his gratitude after being ranked by Black Entertainment Television (BET) as the greatest Black wrestler of all time. The list, which highlighted the 15 greatest Black wrestlers, sparked significant debate, as Booker T topped the rankings, surpassing The Rock and other major stars.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the honor.

“It’s a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated [laughs]. It was crazy, man, but no, I appreciate that, I really do. My body of work has been exponential, man,” Booker T said. “It’s been vast. I’m still working my butt off to make sure this next generation finds their way through this journey as well. It’s not easy. There’s so many pitfalls and so many holes and bumps in the roads, land mines you can fall on, so I’m trying to let these young guys see how you can be really successful in this business, but think about parlaying that success into whatever you’re going to do next. I think that’s what’s really important. But for me, the journey was always going to work. Putting my boots and my hard hat on, a lot of times, I felt like I had my stethoscope on around my neck because I felt like it was 24/7, man. I was on call 24/7.”

Reflecting on his career, Booker T explained how much the recognition meant to him. He had always believed in his abilities and wanted his name to be ranked among the all-time greats.

“Chavo Guerrero, he brought this up as well,” Booker T said. “He was like, ‘Man, congratulations.’ He said, man, you always used to say you were top five in the world in that locker room. We all had to listen to it. ‘I’m top five in the world, bar none.’ Then for something like that to come on, that kind of proved my point. I always thought I was pretty good at what I did, perform. I never thought I was the best wrestler in the world. But I always thought I was a really, really good performer. But no, it’s a beautiful thing, man, that my people know how hard I’ve worked and what I’ve brought to this game, and what I left as well. So no, man, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Booker T also reflected on his enduring legacy in the business.

“It’s just all been work, but the work paid off at the end of the day. When I got in this business, I said when it was over with, I just wanted my name to ring with the best wrestlers that have ever did it. I feel like I’ve achieved that. I feel like my name rings right there with all of the greats that have ever done that. So I appreciate BET for honoring me and giving me that honor and putting praise on me like that. It means a lot, it really does.”