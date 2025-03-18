Leyla Hirsch Announces Independent Wrestling Return After AEW Departure

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Leyla Hirsch is ready to make her return to the wrestling ring following the expiration of her AEW contract.

Her contract with AEW reportedly ended on February 28, 2025, concluding her time with the company that began in October 2020. Hirsch confirmed her return to the independent wrestling scene on Tuesday.

In her announcement, Hirsch expressed her excitement, saying:

“After taking some time to reflect and recharge, I’m beyond excited to announce that I’m BACK on the independent wrestling scene! I’ve missed the rush, the fans, and the adrenaline that comes with stepping into that ring. I’m ready to bring the passion and the performance you know and love! Now accepting bookings! Serious inquiries only.”

Hirsch has not competed since ROH Final Battle 2024, where she challenged Red Velvet for the TV title but was unsuccessful. Following a torn ACL in April 2022, which kept her out of action for 14 months, Hirsch had been primarily wrestling for Ring of Honor.

Before her time in AEW, Hirsch trained under Joe Gacy and made her debut with Combat Zone Wrestling in 2017. She also spent time in Japan with Stardom in 2020 and toured with wXw in Germany in 2019. In 2021, Hirsch participated in the semi-main event at the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, where she faced Kamille for the NWA Women’s World Championship.