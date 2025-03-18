WWE Brings Comedy to Las Vegas: The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has confirmed the addition of a brand-new event for the WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas.

Titled “The Roast of WrestleMania Featuring Tony Hinchcliffe & Friends,” the comedy show will take place following the conclusion of WrestleMania 41 on night two, Sunday, April 20. WWE has partnered with the Fontainebleau hotel to host the event at the BleauLive Theater located within the hotel.

The roast will not be broadcasted on television and is set to begin at 10 p.m. Pacific time. The lineup will feature comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, along with additional comedians and special WWE guests who have yet to be revealed. Confirmed appearances include WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman.

“Hinchcliffe, the internationally acclaimed comedian and the driving force behind Kill Tony, will bring together top comics and entertainers for a night filled with laughter and unexpected surprises,” a press release teased. “Joining Hinchcliffe are WWE Superstars Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, and Paul Heyman, among others.”

WWE is promoting the roast as a private event that promises to be wild.

“That could go off the rails in a really bad way,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the announcement video. “Let’s do it!”