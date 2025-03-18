Could Oba Femi vs. Moose Become Wrestling’s Next Epic Trilogy? Booker T Thinks So

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Booker T is eager to see NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA X Division Champion Moose collide again, believing their rivalry could lead to a trilogy of matches. With WWE and TNA set for ongoing collaboration, these inter-promotional matchups are expected to continue.

At the March 11th Roadblock special, Femi defeated Moose in a highly anticipated showdown to determine the dominant champion. While Femi emerged victorious, Booker T hopes the two will face off again.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed that their story isn’t over, comparing their rivalry to the legendary boxing rivalry between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, which culminated in the iconic "Thriller in Manila."

"Two guys went out there, like you said, throwbacks," Booker said. "That was a throwback match. Back in the day, when you saw two guys that was 250+ pounds in the middle of that squared circle, [they would] throw down some Shakespeare, some Romeo & Juliet, Phantom of the Opera... they had a really good feel to that match."

He continued, “When it was time for Moose to actually do something spectacular, boom, he actually came out the trick bag and did it. Everything was right as far as that match goes. I feel like that match is going to be like Ali and Frazier, a trilogy. We’ve got to run it back somewhere, we’ve got to run it back.”

Booker also envisioned the potential for more big moments, saying, “For those guys to be able to experience that just one time, hopefully they can do it again — even on a big WrestleMania stage, can you picture that? So much more left to be done with those two.”