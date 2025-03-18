Three Champions Among Injured TNA Stars After Sacrifice Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Three current champions in TNA are among those who are not cleared to compete following the events at Sacrifice on March 14th.

In a video shared on the promotion’s social media, Gia Miller revealed the list of stars being evaluated after the show. Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is being evaluated for a deviated septum, while his partner, Jeff Hardy, sustained a lower-body injury. On a more positive note, Miller confirmed that Alisha Edwards had successfully passed concussion protocol and is cleared to compete.

Miller also reported that Mustafa Ali sustained a broken jaw during his match with Mike Santana, who, in turn, injured his left hand. Despite these injuries, both Ali and Santana have been cleared to wrestle. Furthermore, Lei Ying Lee suffered a perforated eardrum but has also been cleared for action.

To conclude the extensive injury update, X Division Champion Moose is dealing with a hip injury and, like the others, is not cleared to compete.