WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Three Champions Among Injured TNA Stars After Sacrifice Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

Three Champions Among Injured TNA Stars After Sacrifice Event

Three current champions in TNA are among those who are not cleared to compete following the events at Sacrifice on March 14th.

In a video shared on the promotion’s social media, Gia Miller revealed the list of stars being evaluated after the show. Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy is being evaluated for a deviated septum, while his partner, Jeff Hardy, sustained a lower-body injury. On a more positive note, Miller confirmed that Alisha Edwards had successfully passed concussion protocol and is cleared to compete.

Miller also reported that Mustafa Ali sustained a broken jaw during his match with Mike Santana, who, in turn, injured his left hand. Despite these injuries, both Ali and Santana have been cleared to wrestle. Furthermore, Lei Ying Lee suffered a perforated eardrum but has also been cleared for action.

To conclude the extensive injury update, X Division Champion Moose is dealing with a hip injury and, like the others, is not cleared to compete.

AEW and Ring of Honor Star Gets Married

AEW and Ring of Honor star Leila Grey married fellow professional wrestler Luke Kurtis in March 2025. The couple tied the knot recently, alt [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 18, 2025 11:01AM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #sacrifice

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π