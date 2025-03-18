AEW and Ring of Honor Star Gets Married

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

AEW and Ring of Honor star Leila Grey married fellow professional wrestler Luke Kurtis in March 2025. The couple tied the knot recently, although the exact date of their ceremony remains unknown at the time of writing.

Grey, who was last seen on the March 13 episode of ROH on HonorClub, where she defeated Lady Frost, expressed her joy on Twitter.

The tweet, accompanied by photos and two short videos, revealed that it had been a dream week for the newlyweds. Grey shared her excitement, stating:

“OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS 💍🎉🥂

“This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨

“Official photos coming soon! 💙”

Kurtis, who regularly appears for Ohio Valley Wrestling, also shared a heartfelt message to his friends, along with a wedding photo. His post conveyed gratitude for the “real ones” in their lives, reading:

“The real ones always show up—no matter when, no matter what.

“Grateful for the people who prove time and time again they’re in our corner. Tag-team partners for life. 🙏”

Kurtis and Grey became engaged in July 2022 after he proposed to her at an Ohio Valley Wrestling event.

WNS extends its best wishes to Mr. & Mrs. Curtis as they embark on their life together.