WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

AEW and Ring of Honor Star Gets Married

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

AEW and Ring of Honor Star Gets Married

AEW and Ring of Honor star Leila Grey married fellow professional wrestler Luke Kurtis in March 2025. The couple tied the knot recently, although the exact date of their ceremony remains unknown at the time of writing.

Grey, who was last seen on the March 13 episode of ROH on HonorClub, where she defeated Lady Frost, expressed her joy on Twitter.

The tweet, accompanied by photos and two short videos, revealed that it had been a dream week for the newlyweds. Grey shared her excitement, stating:

“OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS 💍🎉🥂

“This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends celebrating with us. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨

“Official photos coming soon! 💙”

Kurtis, who regularly appears for Ohio Valley Wrestling, also shared a heartfelt message to his friends, along with a wedding photo. His post conveyed gratitude for the “real ones” in their lives, reading:

“The real ones always show up—no matter when, no matter what.

“Grateful for the people who prove time and time again they’re in our corner. Tag-team partners for life. 🙏”

Kurtis and Grey became engaged in July 2022 after he proposed to her at an Ohio Valley Wrestling event.

WNS extends its best wishes to Mr. & Mrs. Curtis as they embark on their life together.


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π