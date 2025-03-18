Bianca Belair Fires Back at Rhea Ripley After Contract Controversy on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Bianca Belair has responded to Rhea Ripley inserting her name into the contract for a match at WrestleMania 41 during the March 17, 2025, episode of WWE Raw.

The contract in question had originally been signed by Bianca Belair and IYO SKY for their Women’s World Championship match. However, the situation quickly escalated when Rhea Ripley stormed the ring, powerbombing SKY into Belair and crashing both women into the contract signing table.

Ripley then made her move, adding her own name to the contract for the April 19 & 20 WrestleMania 41 match, in which SKY is set to defend her title.

Backstage, Adam Pearce confronted Ripley, demanding the contract from her and calling the WWE star a “child.” With the contract in hand, Pearce left the scene, while Belair attacked Ripley, only for the WWE Raw General Manager to intervene and break up the confrontation.

Tensions between the two remain high, with Belair reacting to Pearce’s remark on Twitter. In her tweet, Belair wrote:

“He said it, I didn’t.

“Childish…

“Someone please explain to her how a contract works…. Or…does someone else wanna come out next week, sign a contract that doesn’t have their name on it.. and make it a fatal 4-way while we’re at it…

“STAY👏🏾OUTTA👏🏾MY👏🏾BUSINESS👏🏾”

As of now, a triple-threat match featuring SKY, Belair, and Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship has not been officially confirmed for WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Although a match between SKY and Belair had been previously announced following SKY’s title win, Michael Cole expressed doubts on commentary regarding whether Ripley’s addition to the contract would be enough to make it official, though all signs now point to a triple-threat bout for the championship.