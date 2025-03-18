WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
R-Truth's Heartfelt Plea: Why Is Everyone Turning on John Cena?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

Poor R-Truth seems to be struggling with the recent news of John Cena turning heel. Yesterday, he took to social media to share his thoughts on fans turning their backs on his childhood hero. R-Truth posted, "Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena?"

As previously reported, John Cena explained his controversial actions during WWE Raw, where he expressed frustration with the fans, blaming them for “abusing” and “bullying” him for 25 years. Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship next month at WrestleMania 41.

Rob Van Dam Explains His Unconventional View on Wrestling Retirement

During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed his views on retirement from professional wrestling, shedding lig [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 18, 2025 10:49AM


