R-Truth's Heartfelt Plea: Why Is Everyone Turning on John Cena?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Poor R-Truth seems to be struggling with the recent news of John Cena turning heel. Yesterday, he took to social media to share his thoughts on fans turning their backs on his childhood hero. R-Truth posted, "Something’s wrong… Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena?"

As previously reported, John Cena explained his controversial actions during WWE Raw, where he expressed frustration with the fans, blaming them for “abusing” and “bullying” him for 25 years. Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship next month at WrestleMania 41.