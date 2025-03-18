Rob Van Dam Explains His Unconventional View on Wrestling Retirement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, Rob Van Dam discussed his views on retirement from professional wrestling, shedding light on his current stance.

Rob Van Dam shared his thoughts, stating, “I don’t [think I am], and I don’t think I will [retire]. That’s how I feel right now. I feel like even if I don’t take wrestling bookings anymore. I don’t think I’ll make a big deal out of retirement. Because when wrestlers retire they end up coming back and wrestling anyway. ‘No, I want one more match.’ For me, that is completely eating up the credibility that I had in wrestling retirement matches. I doubt that I’ll ever feel like, ‘No, I’m going to be different. I never want to wrestle right now. I’m done.’ I just see me is just going with the flow. And someday, when you say, are you still wrestling? I might say, It’s been six years, and then I might have a match.”

The iconic wrestler went on to explain that while he is currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, he hasn’t been exclusive to the company. He has also made appearances in AEW, stepping into the ring for a few matches in the rival promotion.

Despite his years of experience in the ring, Van Dam doesn’t see himself making a grand announcement about his retirement. Instead, he feels that when it happens, it will be a more natural progression—one that may involve a return to action when the time feels right.

Although his in-ring career has spanned decades, Van Dam’s perspective on retirement is far from conventional, as he continues to take each day as it comes without stressing over the future of his wrestling career. Whether or not he decides to step into the ring again, he doesn’t foresee any dramatic finality to his career, embracing the possibility that wrestling may always be a part of him.