WWE SmackDown Hits Milestone 18-49 Rating Despite Drop in Viewership

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.571 million viewers, a decrease of 9.8% from the previous week. However, it achieved a significant milestone by tying its best 18-49 rating since its return to the USA Network last year.

The March 14 episode of SmackDown secured second place in all of television with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This figure matched the previous week’s rating, which was also the highest since the show's debut on the USA Network in September 2023.

The episode faced tough competition from a Duke vs. North Carolina basketball game on ESPN, which led all television programming with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.259 million viewers overall.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown was still airing on Fox, the show saw a 32.9% drop in overall viewership, and the 18-49 rating declined by 23.5%.

Despite the year-over-year drop, this week’s SmackDown experienced a 1.1% increase in overall viewers and a 10.6% jump in the 18-49 demo when compared to recent averages.

For international audiences, the show was taped earlier in the day in Barcelona and aired live on Netflix in many parts of the world.