WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE SmackDown Hits Milestone 18-49 Rating Despite Drop in Viewership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

WWE SmackDown Hits Milestone 18-49 Rating Despite Drop in Viewership

This past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.571 million viewers, a decrease of 9.8% from the previous week. However, it achieved a significant milestone by tying its best 18-49 rating since its return to the USA Network last year.

The March 14 episode of SmackDown secured second place in all of television with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This figure matched the previous week’s rating, which was also the highest since the show's debut on the USA Network in September 2023.

The episode faced tough competition from a Duke vs. North Carolina basketball game on ESPN, which led all television programming with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demo and 2.259 million viewers overall.

Compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown was still airing on Fox, the show saw a 32.9% drop in overall viewership, and the 18-49 rating declined by 23.5%.

Despite the year-over-year drop, this week’s SmackDown experienced a 1.1% increase in overall viewers and a 10.6% jump in the 18-49 demo when compared to recent averages.

For international audiences, the show was taped earlier in the day in Barcelona and aired live on Netflix in many parts of the world.

MJF Makes His Film Debut in Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Adam Sandler

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, has secured a role in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, which stars Adam Sandler. MJF will portray Gord [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 18, 2025 10:45AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π