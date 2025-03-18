WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces Full Lineup for 2025 New Japan Cup Finals

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the complete lineup for the 2025 New Japan Cup finals, scheduled for Thursday in Nagaoka. The event will feature the highly anticipated tournament final between David Finlay and Shota Umino. Additionally, fans will witness a match on Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement tour, as he faces off against Satoshi Kojima.

Several multi-person tag matches have been confirmed, including a six-man battle between rival Bullet Club factions, House of Torture and the War Dogs. Also announced is the return of NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo’s open challenge.

Full Lineup for the 2025 New Japan Cup Finals (Wednesday, March 20):

2025 New Japan Cup Final: Shota Umino vs David Finlay

El Desperado, Boltin Oleg & Hirooki Goto vs TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji) vs House of Torture (EVIL & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

War Dogs (Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney & Taiji Ishimori) vs House of Torture (Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO)

Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young)

Just Four Guys (Yuya Uemura, Taichi & TAKA Michinoku) vs Bullet Club (SANADA, Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)

Hiroshi Tanahashi Final Road: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Satoshi Kojima

NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo open challenge

Kickoff Match: YOSHI-HASHI & Katsuya Murashima vs Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii

