MJF Makes His Film Debut in Happy Gilmore 2 Alongside Adam Sandler

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, has secured a role in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, which stars Adam Sandler.

MJF will portray Gordie, one of Happy Gilmore’s sons. The film’s portrayal of Gilmore’s children showcases them as “all strong kids, tough, crazy bastards with New England accents who have inherited their father’s love of hockey. They all live out on their own and work blue-collar jobs.”

Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald will reprise their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, respectively. Joining the cast is Bad Bunny, with Sandler teasing that Kansas City Chiefs’ player Travis Kelce will make a cameo appearance.

Directed by Kyle Newacheck from a script by Sandler and Tim Herlihy, the film is produced by Sandler, Herlihy, Jack Giarraputo, and Robert Simonds. Executive producers include Dennis Dugan, the original film’s director, along with Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, David Bausch, and Barry Bernardi.

The movie is set to stream on Netflix this July. Be sure to catch the trailer below, where MJF makes an appearance around the 0:35 mark.