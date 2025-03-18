WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Tyler Bate's WWE Comeback Imminent—What’s Next for the Former NXT Star?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

Tyler Bate's WWE Comeback Imminent—What’s Next for the Former NXT Star?

WWE is preparing for the return of a star who has been out of action for months due to injury.

Tyler Bate has been sidelined for quite some time, with his last appearance coming when he teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the summer on an episode of NXT. Michael Cole first mentioned on WWE Monday Night Raw in early July that Bate was dealing with an injury.

In a social media post, Bate later confirmed that he had torn his left pectoral muscle and tendon off the bone, undergoing surgery and beginning his rehabilitation since then.

PWInsider.com reported in February that Bate had been cleared to return to the ring, with a potential return just weeks away. However, there had been no further updates until now.

Mike Johnson shared that Bate will be returning to the Raw brand upon his comeback, which could happen at any time. The specifics of what WWE has planned for Bate's return remain uncertain.

WWE Unveils Inaugural WWE ID Championship Tournament with Matches Starting Next Month

WWE is set to launch its inaugural WWE ID Championship tournaments, with the opening rounds scheduled for next month. The WWE ID program, a [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 18, 2025 10:40AM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #tyler bate

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π