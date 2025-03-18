Tyler Bate's WWE Comeback Imminent—What’s Next for the Former NXT Star?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is preparing for the return of a star who has been out of action for months due to injury.

Tyler Bate has been sidelined for quite some time, with his last appearance coming when he teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in the summer on an episode of NXT. Michael Cole first mentioned on WWE Monday Night Raw in early July that Bate was dealing with an injury.

In a social media post, Bate later confirmed that he had torn his left pectoral muscle and tendon off the bone, undergoing surgery and beginning his rehabilitation since then.

PWInsider.com reported in February that Bate had been cleared to return to the ring, with a potential return just weeks away. However, there had been no further updates until now.

Mike Johnson shared that Bate will be returning to the Raw brand upon his comeback, which could happen at any time. The specifics of what WWE has planned for Bate's return remain uncertain.