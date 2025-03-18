Is Lance Anoa’i's WWE Future in Jeopardy?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has seen great success with various members of the Bloodline in recent years, including Jacob Fatu, The Tongas, and Solo Sikoa. However, there is some uncertainty surrounding one recent signee.

Lance Anoa’i, who joined WWE in 2024 following successful runs in Pro Wrestling NOAH and MLW, has yet to make his debut due to an injury. He is expected to be part of the WWE Evolve roster.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Lance has faced some criticism within WWE.

Meltzer commented, “Lance Anoa’i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa’i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed but I have not heard that at all.”