WWE Unveils Inaugural WWE ID Championship Tournament with Matches Starting Next Month

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE is set to launch its inaugural WWE ID Championship tournaments, with the opening rounds scheduled for next month.

The WWE ID program, announced in October, marks a strategic collaboration between WWE and independent promotions, as well as training schools. This initiative provides participants with financial support and access to WWE training facilities.

The tournament will kick off at independent wrestling events during the week of WrestleMania 41. The opening rounds will take place at GCW’s event on Wednesday, April 16th, as part of The Collective at The Palms in Las Vegas.

Additional opening-round matches will follow at FSW’s event on Friday, April 18th, at the FSW Arena. The winners of the tournament will go on to defend their titles on the independent circuit.

WWE has confirmed the following talent bookings for both the GCW and FSW events: Sean Legacy, Zayda Steel, Ice Williams, Jackson Drake, Swipe Right (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes), Zara Zakher, and Cappuccino Jones.