Stone Cold Steve Austin Reflects on His Heel Turn and Why He Won’t Advise John Cena

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, John Cena surprised the world when he aligned with The Rock to take out Cody Rhodes. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked for his thoughts on Cena's heel turn and whether he would offer any advice to the 16-time WWE World Champion.

During an interview with Zack Heydorn for Sports Illustrated’s The TakeDown, Steve Austin made it clear that he would not provide advice to Cena. Austin also reflected on his own experience with a heel turn, noting that it was his idea, though at the time, fans were not ready to see Steve Austin in that role.

Steve Austin's own experience as a WWE heel makes him cautious in offering advice.

“No. No, I wouldn’t [give any advice to John Cena about playing the heel]. I loved working heel when I was in WCW. I loved working heel when I first came into WWE, because that was a true heel. When I turned heel at what WrestleMania 17, the people didn’t want me to turn heel. It was a force to turn. It was my idea. Vince always likes to do something big on a WrestleMania. So, I suggested that. And he said, okay, but it was a s**t move. People weren’t ready for it. People didn’t want it.

“I just figured it go over like gangbusters. The heel I was trying to be was so hated, so so much, so fast. I think I tried too hard. When I look back at it, sure, I got to push the creative envelope and do a lot of things that were cool or whatever, and, you know, push the envelope in a different direction and go out on a limb. But, people didn’t want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So, I don’t think that I’m in a position that I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin,” Steve Austin said.