Vince McMahon Spotted at Knicks Game Amid Ongoing Lawsuit

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 18, 2025

Vince McMahon was spotted at the New York Knicks game on March 17th at Madison Square Garden. Fans took to social media to share the news, noting that the former WWE Chairman and CEO was dressed in green to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day.

McMahon stepped down from his roles at WWE and TKO in January following a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, who accused him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE of physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking. McMahon has denied the allegations, but the lawsuit is still ongoing, despite a temporary stay being granted.

McMahon’s appearance at Madison Square Garden comes just a week after WWE returned to the venue for the March 10th episode of WWE Raw.


