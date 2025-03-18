WWE NXT Returns Tonight with Championship Action and Underground Battle

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE NXT is back live tonight on the CW, marking its return from New York City and heading back to its Florida home. What better way to kick off this return than with a championship match and a thrilling Underground Match!

The Underground Match, a unique creation of NXT, has made its way into this year's WWE 2K25 video game. Now, it’s coming to the small screen once again as Trick Williams faces off against Eddie Thorpe in an intense underground battle!

In addition, after securing a pinfall over the champion in recent tag team action, Sol Ruca is set to challenge Chelsea Green for the WWE United States Championship. Tony D will also send his top three competitors to face off against three members of The Culling in a high-stakes six-person mixed-tag team match. Plus, Ricky Starks is set to take on Ridge Holland and much more!