New Challenger Emerges: Penta Sets Sights on Bron Breakker's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker may have his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Monday's episode of Raw laid the groundwork for a potential WrestleMania 41 showdown after Penta made his move following Breakker’s successful defense against Finn Bálor.

In the main event, Breakker retained his title after Dominik Mysterio’s interference backfired, causing Bálor to lose his balance on the top rope. Breakker took advantage of the moment with a Frankensteiner and a spear, securing the victory. After the match, The Judgment Day attacked Breakker, but Penta rushed to the ring to even the odds. After taking out both Dominik and Carlito, Penta and Breakker exchanged a tense staredown as the show came to a close.

Earlier, Penta defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a brutal No DQ match, and afterward, he made his intentions clear—his next target is the Intercontinental Championship. WWE has yet to officially confirm the match, and it remains unclear whether it will be a singles contest.

Should the match be made official, it will mark the first WrestleMania appearance for both Breakker and Penta. Since joining WWE in January, Penta has yet to be pinned or submitted. Meanwhile, Breakker, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, has held the title since October 2024.