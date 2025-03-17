Jey Uso and Mystery Partner Set for Explosive Match at WWE Raw in Glasgow

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Fans are buzzing with excitement as Jey Uso is set to team up with a mystery partner on the March 24th episode of WWE RAW, live from Glasgow, Scotland.

This was confirmed during the March 17th episode, where it was announced that Uso and his yet-to-be-revealed partner will face off against A-Town Down Under. In recent weeks, Uso has been in a heated feud with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, overcoming both in singles matches.

In other major match news, Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Rodriguez secured her title shot by defeating Bayley on the March 10th episode of WWE RAW.

The episode will also feature appearances by CM Punk, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and John Cena, adding to the star-studded lineup.

The March 24th episode of WWE RAW will air live at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

The announced card is as follows:

⚡WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

⚡CM Punk appears

⚡Jey Uso & TBA vs. A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory)

⚡John Cena and Cody Rhodes to appear