WWE Raw Results (March 17, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai are all shown arriving at the arena.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole welcome us to RAW.

John Cena makes his way to the ring. Cena is heckled by the crowd, but he puts down the microphone, stating he doesn’t need approval from anyone. He shares that for 25 years, he has been in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe, who have only bullied him. Despite all his success and sacrifices, Cena says he was hated and never given the respect he deserved. He criticizes the fans for taking and taking, without ever giving anything back. He says that no matter what he does, it's never enough. He asserts that his time is finally now. Cena warns that Cody Rhodes will face the same treatment, with people trying to bring him down. He declares he is ending this toxic relationship with the fans, claiming no one matters to him anymore. Cody Rhodes makes his way out to confront Cena, stating he understands the hate Cena has received, but also points out the respect Cena has earned from the WWE Universe. Rhodes tells Cena to stop complaining and insists he wants to face the real Cena at WrestleMania. After dropping the mic, Rhodes exits, leaving Cena alone in the ring, who follows suit by dropping his mic and leaving as well.

No Holds Barred Match – Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta

The match kicks off with a flurry of punches. Kaiser is sent out of the ring, and Penta follows with a hurricanrana off the barricade. Kaiser introduces chairs into the ring, but Penta takes control with a flying maneuver from inside the ring. The action spills outside with a brutal Death Valley Driver onto the announce table, and we cut to commercial.

Penta delivers a crossbody from the top rope and follows with a backstabber. Kaiser responds with a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. The fight continues outside the ring, where Penta is slammed onto the steel steps. Kaiser attempts the Kaiser Express, but Penta flips him onto the announce table. Back inside, the two exchange slaps and chops before Penta lands a superkick, followed by chair shots. Penta hits a Mexican Destroyer and Penta Driver on a chair to win the match.

Winner: Penta

After the match, Cathy Kelley catches up with Penta backstage, asking about his future plans. Penta declares he is now targeting the Intercontinental Championship.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky are seen backstage warming up for their upcoming match against Ivy Nile.

The Judgment Day is backstage, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez wishing Finn Balor luck for his match. Dominik Mysterio suggests adding Penta to the Judgment Day, but Balor dismisses him, calling him a "snake."

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile w/American Made

Before the match begins, Chad Gable runs out to ringside. The bell rings, and Kai attacks Nile immediately, but Nile responds with a clothesline and a German Suplex. Kai rolls Nile up for a near fall before taking control with a series of strikes. Kai boots Nile to the outside and attempts a suicide dive, but Gable distracts her, allowing Nile to hit a DDT. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee appear, taking down the Creed Brothers and chasing Gable out of the arena. Back in the ring, Kai hits the GTK and gets the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Iyo Sky enters the ring for a contract signing ahead of her title match at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair follows, joking with Sky and Adam Pearce. Sky insists she will remain the champion after WrestleMania, while Belair vows to show Sky why she is The EST. Rhea Ripley interrupts, confronting Sky and Belair. A brawl ensues, with Ripley headbutting Belair and powerbombing Sky onto her. Ripley signs the contract before leaving the ring, as Pearce chases her down.

Jey Uso walks backstage, claiming he will make an example of Austin Theory tonight, just as he will do to Gunther at WrestleMania. He runs into Gunther, and tensions rise before officials separate them.

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

The match begins with a distraction from Waller, allowing Theory to take early control. However, Uso counters with a crossbody and quickly covers for the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

After the match, Uso superkicks Waller and attempts a suicide dive but botches it. Gunther runs in to attack Uso, but Uso gains the upper hand, posing with the title in the ring.

Backstage, Adam Pearce argues with Rhea Ripley over the contract signing. Bianca Belair runs past, attacking Ripley. Iyo Sky joins in, and all three women battle backstage.

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus) vs. LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee)

The Creed Brothers dominate early, with Julius kicking Lee off the apron. Lee fights back, hitting a suicide dive and crossbody on Julius. After a commercial break, Lee is double-teamed by the Creed Brothers but fights back, hitting a sternum-smashing blow on Brutus. Mysterio tags in, taking down both Creed Brothers with a series of strikes, including a 6-1-9. Mysterio splashes onto Julius for the win.

Winners: LWO

After the match, Lee and Mysterio are attacked by a masked luchador.

Seth Rollins enters the ring, discussing his anger at Roman Reigns for thwarting his plans regarding CM Punk. Rollins says he plans to deal with Reigns at the upcoming show in Italy, putting himself in the middle of the situation.

Cathy Kelley interviews AJ Styles backstage about Logan Paul. Karrion Kross and Scarlet approach Styles, with Kross insinuating that Styles might be upset with himself rather than Paul. Styles warns Kross that his mind games won't work.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match – Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

Balor uses the ropes to break a grapple early on, but Breakker quickly takes control with a shoulder check. Balor retaliates with punches and headlocks. The match spills outside, where Balor hits a slingblade off the apron. Back from the commercial break, Breakker takes over with powerful slams, but Balor catches him with a neckbreaker. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito distract Breakker, allowing Balor to gain momentum. The fight spills back outside, where Breakker crashes onto Balor through the announce table. Back inside, Balor attempts his signature Coup de Grace but is stopped by Breakker. Dominik distracts Breakker, but he quickly deals with him and Carlito before hitting a Frankensteiner and spear to win.

Winner and STILL WWE Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

After the match, Carlito and Mysterio attack Breakker, but Penta comes to the rescue. The two stare each other down in the ring, with Penta handing Breakker the Intercontinental Championship before the show ends.